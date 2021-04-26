UP All-Star Football game holds virtual draft

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula All-Star Football game will be returning this summer, and the teams are set. A virtual draft was held this past Saturday, with the game scheduled to take place July 31 at 1 p.m. eastern.

Here are the coaches and rosters for each squad.

BLACK TEAM

Coaches

Chris Thomson, Mike Berutti, Kevin Grundy, Fritz Rauch, Jim Kralovec, George Niemi, Jeff Olson

Players

Nolan Anderson-West Iron County

Collin Arnt-Escanaba

Dante Basanese-Iron Mountain

Carter Berger-Menominee

Parker Cain-Negaunee

Fabian Chartier-North Central

Bink Cline-West Iron County

Isaac Codere-Lake Linden-Hubbell

James Coldren-Stephenson

Tommy Cousineau-Ontonagon

Parker Dausey-Rapid River

Logan Depew-Newberry

Carter Eichmeier-North Central

Nathan Erva-Houghton

Andrew Fredrickson-West Iron County

Kahler Geyer-Escanaba

Joe Haire-Menominee

Reid Hill-Gwinn

Harrison Hogenmiller-West Iron County

Eric Huyck-Pickford

Kameron Karp-Marquette

Caleb Klein-Lake Linden Hubbell

Carter Kreski-Kingsford

Riley Lamb-Escanaba

Gage Larson-West Iron County

Max Lenaker-Rapid River

Dylon Lippens-Bark River-Harris

Ty Lotterman-Marquette

Mastin Love-Gwinn

Daylan Lujan-Sault Ste. Marie

Bryant Maki-Escanaba

Colton Marcell-Rudyard

Lukas Nelson-Negaunee

Pete Noblet-Gladstone

Bryce Pietrantonio-Iron Mountain

Ben Rumpf-Kingsford

Brett Schlenvogt-Escanaba

Tommy Showers-Forest Park

Hayden Taylor-Pickford

Nate Thomson-West Iron County

RED TEAM

Coaches

Al Stenberg, Brad Wiljanen, Mike Christian, Bob Maycroft, Kevin Mileski, Eli Wolf, Luke Grey, Tom McKee, Hugh Clark

Players

Micah Bailey-Pickford

Dominic Bonnee-Pickford

Jack Borree-Houghton

Gannon Bray-Norway

Jon Carrion-Iron Mountain

Brennan Donaldson-North Dickinson

Joe Dumais-Iron Mountain

Caleb Evosevich-Hynes-Iron Mountain

Michael Fairchild-Cedarville

Griffin Flath-Rapid River

Grant Fountain-Cedarville

Jaakob Fyle-Gogebic

Flash Gagnon-L’Anse

Cameron Ghiringhelli-Gwinn

Ian Gorzinski-North Central

Lucas Gould-Manistique

Mason Harris-Brimley

Nick Javurek-Bark River-Harris

Ethan Lakosky-Munising

Nolan LaVarnway-Kingsford

Brandon LaVigne-Lake Linden-Hubbell

Tyler Lawson-Escanaba

Connor LeClaire-Hancock

Bryce Lundquist-Rapid River

Eli Luokkala-Negaunee

Garrett Mann-Westwood

Louie Mayer-Rudyard

Nicholas Nance-Engadine

Ivan Oswald-Newberry

Tye Parker-Marquette

Kris Pearce-Sault Ste. Marie

Ryan Polley-Gladstone

Tyler Racicot-Bark River-Harris

Wyatt Riley-North Central

Gabe Scarlassara-Forest Park

Max Shiverski-Bark River-Harris

Wyatt Smith-Rapid River

Riggins Stenberg-Bark River-Harris

Preston Toutant-Negaunee

Chad Trepczyk-Munising

