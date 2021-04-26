UP All-Star Football game holds virtual draft
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula All-Star Football game will be returning this summer, and the teams are set. A virtual draft was held this past Saturday, with the game scheduled to take place July 31 at 1 p.m. eastern.
Here are the coaches and rosters for each squad.
BLACK TEAM
Coaches
Chris Thomson, Mike Berutti, Kevin Grundy, Fritz Rauch, Jim Kralovec, George Niemi, Jeff Olson
Players
Nolan Anderson-West Iron County
Collin Arnt-Escanaba
Dante Basanese-Iron Mountain
Carter Berger-Menominee
Parker Cain-Negaunee
Fabian Chartier-North Central
Bink Cline-West Iron County
Isaac Codere-Lake Linden-Hubbell
James Coldren-Stephenson
Tommy Cousineau-Ontonagon
Parker Dausey-Rapid River
Logan Depew-Newberry
Carter Eichmeier-North Central
Nathan Erva-Houghton
Andrew Fredrickson-West Iron County
Kahler Geyer-Escanaba
Joe Haire-Menominee
Reid Hill-Gwinn
Harrison Hogenmiller-West Iron County
Eric Huyck-Pickford
Kameron Karp-Marquette
Caleb Klein-Lake Linden Hubbell
Carter Kreski-Kingsford
Riley Lamb-Escanaba
Gage Larson-West Iron County
Max Lenaker-Rapid River
Dylon Lippens-Bark River-Harris
Ty Lotterman-Marquette
Mastin Love-Gwinn
Daylan Lujan-Sault Ste. Marie
Bryant Maki-Escanaba
Colton Marcell-Rudyard
Lukas Nelson-Negaunee
Pete Noblet-Gladstone
Bryce Pietrantonio-Iron Mountain
Ben Rumpf-Kingsford
Brett Schlenvogt-Escanaba
Tommy Showers-Forest Park
Hayden Taylor-Pickford
Nate Thomson-West Iron County
RED TEAM
Coaches
Al Stenberg, Brad Wiljanen, Mike Christian, Bob Maycroft, Kevin Mileski, Eli Wolf, Luke Grey, Tom McKee, Hugh Clark
Players
Micah Bailey-Pickford
Dominic Bonnee-Pickford
Jack Borree-Houghton
Gannon Bray-Norway
Jon Carrion-Iron Mountain
Brennan Donaldson-North Dickinson
Joe Dumais-Iron Mountain
Caleb Evosevich-Hynes-Iron Mountain
Michael Fairchild-Cedarville
Griffin Flath-Rapid River
Grant Fountain-Cedarville
Jaakob Fyle-Gogebic
Flash Gagnon-L’Anse
Cameron Ghiringhelli-Gwinn
Ian Gorzinski-North Central
Lucas Gould-Manistique
Mason Harris-Brimley
Nick Javurek-Bark River-Harris
Ethan Lakosky-Munising
Nolan LaVarnway-Kingsford
Brandon LaVigne-Lake Linden-Hubbell
Tyler Lawson-Escanaba
Connor LeClaire-Hancock
Bryce Lundquist-Rapid River
Eli Luokkala-Negaunee
Garrett Mann-Westwood
Louie Mayer-Rudyard
Nicholas Nance-Engadine
Ivan Oswald-Newberry
Tye Parker-Marquette
Kris Pearce-Sault Ste. Marie
Ryan Polley-Gladstone
Tyler Racicot-Bark River-Harris
Wyatt Riley-North Central
Gabe Scarlassara-Forest Park
Max Shiverski-Bark River-Harris
Wyatt Smith-Rapid River
Riggins Stenberg-Bark River-Harris
Preston Toutant-Negaunee
Chad Trepczyk-Munising
