Tigers Lose All Four to Kansas City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kansas City Royals completed a four game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Monday afternoon with a 3-2 victory at Comerica Park. The Tigers end a 1-6 homestand and now head out to begin a three city trip Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox. They move on to New York to face the Yankees and then to Boston for a series with the Red Sox. The Tigers have now lost 10 of their last 11 games and five in a row. They have a 7-16 season record and they are averaging three runs scored per game, the lowest total in the major leagues.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

