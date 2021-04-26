Advertisement

Thousands visit Westwood Mall during home and garden event

2021 U.P. Home and Garden Show
2021 U.P. Home and Garden Show
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Home and Garden show wrapped up it’s final day Sunday afternoon.

Vendors said they were impressed with the turnout over the weekend. Close to 3,000 people stopped by the Westwood Mall during the 3-day event.

Many vendors said they were happy to be able to meet potential customers in-person after a year virtual interaction.

“These shows are so important because we can talk to them face to face and give them information on what we do,” Carey and Sodergren Septic Service president, Ryan Carey, said. “We’ve been really promoting the septic pumping and septic maintenance.”

Businesses ranged from fencing companies to window fixtures to power sports repairs.

“Given the pandemic,” Jam Service owner, Joe Serotzke said. “Everybody has been getting out and getting new toys that they wouldn’t have had before. So it gives us an opportunity to work with our customers more.”

Companies could also rent space in the Westwood Mall parking lot for larger products.

