The Sentinel Project begins in Michigan to protect nursing facility residents

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new initiative will focus on protecting vulnerable adults residing in nursing facilities, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday.

The Sentinel Project, which Nessel discussed in a video announcement, will use specially trained staff to examine long-term care facilities for evidence of abuse or neglect through unannounced visits, which will be determined by performance metrics, complaints and other data.

These discrete but comprehensive site investigations will determine if additional action is necessary to ensure loved ones are given the best possible care.

“This team from my Health Care Fraud Division has been established to further protect Michigan’s vulnerable and elderly population,” Nessel said. “We are dedicated to detecting and addressing any neglect or abuse of loved ones residing in long-term care facilities. Instances of substandard care must be eliminated, and The Sentinel Project will help accomplish that goal.”

By the year 2060, the senior population in the United States is projected to be over 94 million. At an increase of almost 70%, many of these individuals will require assistance in nursing facilities. This influx, often referred to as the Silver Tsunami, will significantly impact long-term care facilities.

The Sentinel Project will help the state prepare for this future wave and also demand better care for current residents.

While The Sentinel Project is a law enforcement effort strictly within the Attorney General’s Office, the project will continue to work collaboratively with the industry and regulatory partners to achieve the best results for Michigan citizens.

If you or someone you know is being abused or neglected in a nursing facility, please let us know by contacting the Michigan Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Hotline at (800) 24-ABUSE (2-2873) or file a complaint online through the Michigan Attorney General Patient Abuse Complaint Form.

The Sentinel Project is housed within the Health Care Fraud Division of the Department of Attorney General. The Health Care Fraud Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,025,536 for federal fiscal year 2021. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,675,177, is funded by the State of Michigan.

