The CDC’s director says COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is now safe for pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says pregnant women were not included in the clinical trials of the vaccine. Since then, she says the CDC has conducted national surveillance to obtain this new information.

“We were able to follow over 35,000 pregnant people who were vaccinated,” said Dr. Walensky. “Pregnant people experience the same side effects as others following vaccination.”

Dr. Walensky says of that group, more than 800 women completed their pregnancies during the time of the study.

“No safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies,” Dr. Walensky said.

Dr. Robert Van Howe of the Western U.P. Health Department says those numbers are reassuring, although it is a small sample size.

“That’s pretty much true with any medication, any vaccine when it comes to pregnancy,” explained Dr. Van Howe. “We have recommendations, but usually they’re based on pretty small numbers because the drug companies are afraid to do trials on pregnant women.”

Dr. Van Howe says the new CDC recommendation also applies to women who become pregnant between doses.

“They should be able to get the second dose,” he said. “One of the things they found in the study was that they had more side effects with the second dose than with the first dose, but we’re seeing that with the general population.”

According to Dr. Bob Lorinser, medical director for the Marquette County Health Department, because the study observed a limited number of pregnant women, more research should be done. However, he says women should weigh the risks of the vaccine and COVID-19 with an informed healthcare professional.

“Women that are pregnant seem to have a higher likelihood if they get COVID to have more severe COVID,” said Dr. Lorinser. “It’s about threefold greater. No one has identified adverse risk of getting the COVID vaccine particular to pregnancy for the baby or the mother.”

Dr. Lorinser notes the CDC has not updated the pregnancy section on its website since last month, despite the new recommendation. He says the CDC study was primarily conducted on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

