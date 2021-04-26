Sign up for 906 Adventure team begins Saturday

Advertisement

The program started in Marquette County, but has expanded to include Delta County, and now, Wisconsin.
FILE. 906 Adventure Team logo on a trailer.
FILE. 906 Adventure Team logo on a trailer.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, registration for the 906 Adventure Team takes off.

On May 1, it’s your chance to sign up for the program which works to empower youth to become the best versions of themselves through outdoor adventures, including a focus on mountain biking.

The program started in Marquette County, but has expanded to include Delta County, and now, Wisconsin.

“Last year showed us how important this stuff is, not just for the kids but for the adults and the more we continue to put the message out into the universe, the more people we get contacting us and asking us how they can get it going in their community and our model. The great thing about what we’re doing is it invests in each individual community that we go into,” said 906 Adventure Team Director Todd Poquette.

Poquette says the registration will fill up very fast.

They’ll hold an orientation in June, the first week the program is open to meet with parents and their children.

