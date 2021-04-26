Siblings adopted by different families find each other more than 50 years later

NEW YORK (NetTV) - A brother and sister adopted by different families didn’t know about each other for more than 50 years, but meeting each other has since led to a loving relationship that filled a lifelong void.

Siblings Monica Schuss, 60, and John Tomanelli, 53, enjoy baking together. They don’t have any family recipes but are instead creating their own traditions because finding each other took a lifetime, more than 50 years to 2019.

“We only met two years ago, so you’re talking about 58 years for me and 51 for him. That’s a lot of time to catch up on,” Schuss said.

Siblings Monica Schuss, 60, and John Tomanelli, 53, first met each other in 2019. They were adopted by two different families when they were children and didn't know the other existed. (Source: NetTV via CNN)

Schuss didn’t know about her brother when she was growing up as an adopted, only child in Queens. He, too, didn’t know about her as he grew up on Long Island, adopted into a family with older parents.

“I never had a birth certificate. You couldn’t find anything, especially back then. There was just nowhere to go,” Schuss said.

The two were living with a void, both registering with the New York State Adoption Registry when they got older. Tomanelli registered in 1991 and Schuss in 1998, but decades passed with no word. They married and had children, but the feeling of wondering if a sibling was out there never went away.

Then, in March 2019, Schuss and Tomanelli each got a letter with the other’s name and address. Schuss rushed to find her long lost brother on social media, and they soon met, instantly feeling complete.

“We just hugged and didn’t let go, and it was just this warm feeling. We never even met before. It was just instantly knowing,” Schuss said.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the siblings knew they couldn’t be apart, so Tomanelli moved in with Schuss, her children and pets. As their families blended, they knew that finding each other wasn’t an accident – there were too many signs.

The two have the same birthday, the first day they spoke was their mother’s birthday and their adoptive mothers died the same year.

All those years, Schuss and Tomanelli held tightly to their Catholic faith, praying to find each other, even when they felt they had nothing else. Now, their wish is to help others in the same situation.

“If you just keep the faith, don’t give up, you will be blessed. We want to help other people to have that blessing and have that feeling,” Schuss said.

