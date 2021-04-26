Advertisement

Ryan Report - April 25, 2021

This week, Don Ryan sits down with retired shipping Captain Raymond Sheldon, and his wife, Peggy.
By Don Ryan
Apr. 26, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with retired shipping Captain Raymond Sheldon, and his wife, Peggy.

Ryan and Sheldon discuss what working in Great Lakes shipping has been like, and what retirement holds for him and Peggy.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below to learn more about his career and retirement plans. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

