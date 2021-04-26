Reigning UP Boys Champion Bryson Mercier begins high school golf season with a second place finish

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Reigning back to back Upper Peninsula Boys Junior Golf Champion Bryson Mercier started off his junior season of high school play with a strong showing in Norway this past Friday.

Mercier shot just a one over round, 73, good enough for second place in his first high school tournament in more than a year. He finished just one stroke off the leader.

“It feels great to be back, I got the competitive juices going a little bit,” said Mercier. “I would’ve loved to have had a couple more strokes off my game today, but that’s happen in golf. It’s golf, you don’t know what’s going to come day in and day out.”

As frustrating as the result can be, losing by just one stroke after a tough day putting, Mercier says it helps moving forward.

“It helps out a bunch. I know what I got to work on now. I do work on a lot of different things, but today I just struggled on the greens, so I got to work on that a little bit more hit a lot more five foot putts, that’s for sure, because I missed about 10 of them.”

It can also be tough to get used to the atmosphere of team play. The high school season was canceled by COVID-19 last year, so this is the first time Mercier has played as part of a team since 2019.

“It’s great, it’s a different atmosphere,” said Mercier . “It’s team golf, not the summer golf that I’m used to playing where you’ll go to summer tournaments yourself. You get to go as a team, and I feel like that’s a great thing for the game of golf, and growing the game up here. We need more golfers up here, to give the courses more money and it’s a good thing that we get a lot of kids out here.”

There’s plenty of play left in the high school season, and then Mercier will be back on the links all summer competing solo. At the Junior UP Championship in August, Mercier could become the first player to win three in a row.

“That is one on my list that, I’d like to win it three times in a row,” said Mercier. “That’s the one tournament that I do have circled on my calendar, so it’d be nice. I don’t set too many other goals during the year though, I try to take it one tournament at a time.”

Mercier and the North Central Jets will be back in action on Friday, in another tournament at Norway. He is only a junior, but he has already received offers to play division one golf at Division-1 programs like the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Detroit Mercy. With more than a year of high school left, he says, he hasn’t made any plans on where to attend yet.

