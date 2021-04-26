PHDM: More than 2K COVID-19 vaccine doses given last week

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing the weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Tuesday, April 20, PHDM received 1,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Six hundred of these doses were first doses and 1,100 were second doses.

During the week of April 19 to April 25, PHDM held four clinics and administered 2,025 doses. Three hundred thirty-five doses were first doses and 1,690 were second doses. Two of the clinics were held at Bay College in Escanaba, one clinic was held at the Pullman House in Menominee and one was held at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris.

PHDM has two upcoming first dose clinics. The Moderna vaccine will be administered at both of these clinics.

In Delta County, there is a clinic scheduled at Bay College on Thursday, April 29, 2021

In Menominee County, there is a clinic scheduled at the Pullman House on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Second dose clinics are also scheduled in both Delta and Menominee Counties during the next two weeks.

Currently, anyone over the age of 18 who resides or works in Delta or Menominee Counties is eligible to receive a vaccination.

To get an appointment for any of the above clinics please sign-up on the PHDM website at www.phdm.org or call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451.

