Old Delta County Jail to become new hotel

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old Delta County Jail was originally built in 1963 but a couple of years ago, the jail was moved out of downtown and on to College Avenue. Now the city has plans to turn it into a waterfront hotel.

“It would also welcome hundreds and thousands of people to our community to view our shoreline and view the water,” said Mayor Marc Tall from the City of Escanaba.

Originally the plan was to break ground this spring but because of COVID-19 related uncertainties, Proxima Management Group can’t move forward just yet. Mayor Tall says the project is on hold indefinitely and a new budget needs to be set.

“We’re still working with Proxima, the developer, they are seeking financing for the project,” he said.

When construction does begin, the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority says it will be an extensive project, because jails are heavily reinforced. Last September, Mac McClelland, Brownfield Redevelopment Manager of Otwell Mawby said there’s also a lot of hazards to remove.

“We do know some of the floor tiles were asbestos. It’s pretty insidious material, it’s in roof caulk, window caulk, so that all has to be removed prior to demolition,” said McClelland.

The project is broken down into three phases. Phase one is turning the jail into a hotel. Phase two is adding retail and housing to the same property and phase three is redeveloping the old chamber building.

“It will be wonderful to see the land developed, the old Jail gone some of the environmental cleanup happen that’s all on our Lakeshore,” said Patrick Jordan, city manager for the City of Escanaba.

Read the original story here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.