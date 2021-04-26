Advertisement

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive safe, work safe, save lives

In 2020, preliminary work zone crash information shows that there were 15 fatalities in Michigan work zones.
National Work Zone Awareness Week 2021: Drive safe, work safe, save lives.
National Work Zone Awareness Week 2021: Drive safe, work safe, save lives.(MDOT/NHTSA)
By MDOT
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (MDOT/WLUC) - Fall 2020 was a time of tragedy for Michigan’s road and bridge workers. In a matter of three months, five road workers had been struck and killed and three more injured in work zone crashes.

As the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and other road agencies around the state begin another season of rebuilding and maintaining Michigan’s roads and bridges, it is critical that drivers, passengers, and workers take work zone safety seriously. In 2020, preliminary work zone crash information shows that there were:

  • 15 fatalities,
  • 69 serious injuries,
  • 785 injury crashes, and
  • 4,900 total crashes.

Michigan is hosting National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), the annual spring campaign to encourage safe driving through work zones, being held April 26-30. This year’s theme, “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives,” emphasizes the importance of driving safely and workers making safety a priority to ensure that we all work together to save lives in work zones.

A media event will be held on April 27, featuring transportation, safety, and government officials from across the country. Watch it live on MDOT’s Livestream channel at https://livestream.com/mdot/2021nwzawkickoff.

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program gets underway, major work will be happening on some of the state’s most vital freeways and bridges over the next few years. Motorists are urged to think about the people doing that work and the risks they face when drivers speed through work zones.

“As we deliver on the promise to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges, the safety of our road workers is our priority,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Michigan’s road workers should be able to safely do their jobs without fear of a crash. We can all help by committing to slowing down and paying attention in work zones as the construction season gets under way.”

“The number one safety feature in any vehicle is the driver,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “Lives can be saved and tragedies avoided if rules are followed and focus is maintained at all times, but we all need to work together.”

To show your support for the safety of road workers and everyone on the road, MDOT and its statewide safety partners are asking you to “Go Orange” this Wednesday, April 28. At home or in the field, show your support by sharing a photo on social media of you or your team wearing orange, including the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW.

MDOT reminds everyone to know before you go. Check www.Michigan.gov/Drive for active work zones on state roads (I, M and US routes) before heading out.

Since 2000, NWZAW is part of the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) national safety campaign, a vision of eliminating fatalities on our nation’s roads.

Click here to view the 2021 National Work Zone Awareness Week Poster.

Copyright 2021 MDOT via WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Ground search continues for missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Logo for Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development in Marquette.
$200K in grants awarded to nonprofits to support COVID-19 recovery
FILE. FAFSA website.
Michigan Treasury: Less than a week left to complete FAFSA
Logo for Michigan's The Sentinel Project.
The Sentinel Project begins in Michigan to protect nursing facility residents