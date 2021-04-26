Michigan Treasury: Less than a week left to complete FAFSA

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students who want to be given priority consideration for state of Michigan financial aid programs have less than a week to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Known simply as the “FAFSA,” this application is a critical step when applying for grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance. FAFSA submissions received at the federal processor on or before May 1 are given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant.

Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.

“Please don’t wait if you haven’t completed your FAFSA yet,” said Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “This application is free and can help ensure you get as much financial aid as possible. If you have questions, please reach out to us.”

Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at www.fafsa.gov. This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.

To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov. To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

Administered by Treasury, MI Student Aid is Michigan’s go-to resource for finding the financial resources needed to pay for college. For more information, contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

In late March, the state priority consideration FAFSA deadline was extended to May 1.

