How the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy is preparing youth for the future

The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy is a bi-annual, 5-and-a-half-month residential academic program.
MYCA cadets
MYCA cadets(MYCA)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) is aimed to help at-risk youth throughout the state prepare for and build a better future. However, doing so requires months away from home, focusing on education, employability, and life-skills.

“We’re trying to make sure that they are ready to go out in life and be as successful as possible,” Staff Sergeant Gavin Brown said.

The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy is a no cost, bi-annual, 5-and-a-half-month residential quasi-military academic program based in Battle Creek, Michigan, just east of Kalamazoo.

The goal is to help prepare teens age 16 to 18 build a successful life.

“Some come because they want the standard discipline and the structure, some come because they need that educational part, and some come just because they want to know the military aspect,” Sergeant Brown said.

The academy is a 100 percent volunteer attendance program, but cadets who do attend learn valuable life skills.

Cadets can receive their high school diploma, a GED, receive credit recovery if they’re planning on returning to school after the program, and become certified in a trade like welding, first aid, culinary, and more.

However, no matter what a cadet attends for, they will experience all parts of the program.

“Some kids get it right away and some kids need a little more time. So, we try to get as much time as we can and try to make sure that what we are teaching them here is effective once they leave,” said Sergeant Brown.

And to keep cadets on the right track after they graduate from the academy, they participate in a twelve-month hometown mentor program.

“We’re trying to focus on not just the present, but their future as well and make sure that everything that we taught them and what they learned here they’re still applying that once they leave the program.”

For the staff, which is made up of active military, prior military, and non-military, the most rewarding part is seeing the growth of each cadet from week 1 to week 22.

The academy is hosting a virtual information and recruitment event on Thursday, April 29 from 12 P.M. ET to 1:30 P.M. ET. Information for the event can be found here.

