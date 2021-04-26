Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to Iron Mountain this summer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer downtown Iron Mountain will be known as Mackerville.

Mike Fuller, the vice president of marketing and sales for the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament, said the event was postponed from June 2020 to July 16-18, 2021, because of the pandemic, but now it’s the right time for the community to come together.

“It’s a big family event; It’s like a big family reunion, teams are going to be coming from all over,” said Fuller.

Kim Harder-Webb, one of the event sponsors, says she played in the tournament in the 1990s, and will once again have a team competing.

“Seeing all the basketball hoops and just the community coming together to make it happen, the volunteers, it was just a fantastic event for our area,” she explained.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Iron Mountain Imagination Factory Children’s Museum and Webb says that’s exactly why she is involved.

“It’s all about children; I have children, I know many children in the area, and having something like this is very close to my heart,” she added.

She says this event will allow the museum to open on-time, Labor Day weekend, as many museum exhibits are almost complete.

Fuller says both the museum and event is for the community, which is why he made the trip to Upper Michigan.

“Just the smiles that you see on these kids’ faces, and that’s just part of me,” he added.

Sponsors including Bellin Health, Incredible Bank, Kenneth James Salon, Kim Webb, Bacco Construction, Slumberland Furniture, and the Labor Union are making the event possible.

