Advertisement

First census data on House seats being released on Monday

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Census Bureau says it will be releasing the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
UPDATE: Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Apple's new products for 2021 have been revealed.
Consumer watch: Apple unveils Airtags and more
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to high court speech case
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the...
Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic