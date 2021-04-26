Advertisement

Enhance your image with a custom frame from Art of Framing in Marquette

Owner Stacie DuWaldt creates frames for pictures, paintings, jerseys, memorabilia, etc.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At Art of Framing, life’s not always about the big picture, but rather how it’s framed.

Business owner Stacie DuWaldt creates custom picture frames to help enhance, preserve and protect your memorabilia.

Custom designs can be simple or complex and can take anywhere from one day to three months to be completed.

DuWaldt can frame a wide variety of items, and says her shop is not limited to photographs.

“Starting of course with photographs and paintings, then going onto jerseys,” explains DuWaldt. “I’ve framed, I mentioned before, a bat. It was dead. So that was interesting. I had to touch it. It took me a while to get up the nerve to do that. We’ve framed records, and CDs and eight tracks...”

Art of Framing is located on Washington Street in Marquette and is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 5:30 and on Saturdays until 3.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cam Besonen is missing in the Paulding area of Ontonagon County's Haight Township.
UPDATE: Ground search continues for missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

customizable picture frames
LIVE Art of Framing
Home and Garden show this weekend at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.
UP Home and Garden Show
NMU's PRSSA hosts third annual coffee crawl this Saturday.
Marquette Coffee Crawl
NMU student dancers practice for their upcoming performances.
NMU’s North Coast Dance Festival kicks off tomorrow