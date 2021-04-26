Enhance your image with a custom frame from Art of Framing in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At Art of Framing, life’s not always about the big picture, but rather how it’s framed.

Business owner Stacie DuWaldt creates custom picture frames to help enhance, preserve and protect your memorabilia.

Custom designs can be simple or complex and can take anywhere from one day to three months to be completed.

DuWaldt can frame a wide variety of items, and says her shop is not limited to photographs.

“Starting of course with photographs and paintings, then going onto jerseys,” explains DuWaldt. “I’ve framed, I mentioned before, a bat. It was dead. So that was interesting. I had to touch it. It took me a while to get up the nerve to do that. We’ve framed records, and CDs and eight tracks...”

Art of Framing is located on Washington Street in Marquette and is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 5:30 and on Saturdays until 3.

