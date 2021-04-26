Advertisement

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for what summer camps should look like this year.

Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them, but that won’t apply to most campers because there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old.

That means mask-wearing and social distancing are going to be necessary.

“All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times, with exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating and drinking or swimming,” the CDC said.

The agency also said campers should be separated into small groups that don’t interact. The groups should keep six feet apart from each other at all times.

Indoor activities and close-contact outdoor sports are being discouraged.

The CDC also advises sleepaway camps to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for campers and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Cam Besonen is missing in the Paulding area of Ontonagon County's Haight Township.
UPDATE: Ground search continues for missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to...
Biden expanding summer food program for 34 million schoolchildren