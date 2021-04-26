Advertisement

Baraga County church raises funds for local treatment center

Pianist, singers, guitarist, and other musicians preformed at the songfest at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in L’Anse.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A church in Baraga County used the sound of music to help raise funds for a local treatment center.

The event helped to raise money for the Ripple Recovery House, a residential treatment center for women who are recovering from drug abuse.

“We’re trying to knock down the stigma that used to come with that by welcoming women into our community and helping them get into the right path and helping them with their families. This is something that’s very important to Baraga County and to the L’Anse community,” Volunteer Organizer Todd Overbeek said.

The church community is looking forward to holding another songfest fundraiser later this year.

