Another round wintry precip to start the week
Wet snow will spread from west to east during the morning. There will be some minor accumulations mainly in the western counties where more than an inch of snow is likely. As this tracks east there will be a transition to sleet by midday and then rain during the late afternoon. This combination of mixed precip will lead to slippery roads! It clears out tonight, but rain chances remain throughout the week.
Today: Snow>sleet> rain moving from west to east
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance for showers in the south
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly east
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Friday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: 50s
