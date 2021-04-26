Another round wintry precip to start the week

Wet snow will spread from west to east during the morning. There will be some minor accumulations mainly in the western counties where more than an inch of snow is likely. As this tracks east there will be a transition to sleet by midday and then rain during the late afternoon. This combination of mixed precip will lead to slippery roads! It clears out tonight, but rain chances remain throughout the week.

Today: Snow>sleet> rain moving from west to east

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance for showers in the south

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly east

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 50s

