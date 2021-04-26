2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s lagging population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states.

The U.S. Census Bureau didn’t immediately release state population figures Monday, but said Michigan lost one congressional seat.

Michigan’s population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000.

It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million.

Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off by faster-growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

