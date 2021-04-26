Advertisement

2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat

The U.S. Census Bureau didn’t immediately release state population figures Monday, but said Michigan lost one congressional seat.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s lagging population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states.

Michigan’s population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000.

It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million.

Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off by faster-growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

