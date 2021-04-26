$200K in grants awarded to nonprofits to support COVID-19 recovery

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Community Service Commission today announced $200,000 in grant awards to nonprofit organizations to aid COVID-19 response and recovery.

The Michigan Community Service Commission will partner with 13 organizations to launch the Michigan Community Resilience Program. The initiative will focus on making an impact during the COVID-19 response and recovery by expanding volunteerism and increasing the efficiency, effectiveness and geographic reach of organizations throughout the state.

The program will provide:

Technology resources that assist individuals and organizations to address community issues and connect with nonprofits through volunteering and donating

Support for youth to be engaged with developing solutions to address challenges

Training and technical assistance for nonprofits as they continue to respond to the pandemic

Inspiration for Michiganders to be involved in the path forward by celebrating individuals and organizations who have been making a difference in their communities

“We want to tap into Michigander’s grit and determination to help others and start a volunteer movement,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “We want to ensure we collaborate across the state and that organizations have the tools and resources to support local efforts.”

GRANTEE LIST

Advancing Macomb – Mt. Clemens

Albion College – Albion

Capital Area United Way – Lansing

Four County Community Foundation - Almont

Grow & Lead: Community Youth Development – Marquette

Johnson Center for Philanthropy – Grand Rapids

Michigan Community Resources - Detroit

Nonprofit Network – Jackson

United Way of Bay County – Bay City

United Way of Genesee County – Flint

United Way of Montcalm Ionia Counties – Belding

United Way of Northwest MI – Traverse City

United Way of Southeast MI – Detroit

The funding for this program comes through a Volunteer Generation Fund grant from AmeriCorps. The Michigan Community Service Commission received $2,222,811 in federal funds over three years to support volunteerism in Michigan.

The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) utilizes service as a strategy to address the state’s most pressing issues and empowers volunteers to strengthen communities. In 2020-2021, the MCSC is granting more than $21 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities. Michigan’s AmeriCorps, Mentor Michigan and Volunteer Michigan are premier programs of the MCSC. The MCSC is housed in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.