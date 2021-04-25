Shoe Sensation opens second U.P. location in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your shopping choices for shoes just got bigger if you’re in the Marquette area.

Shoe Sensation is open for business.

Its grand opening weekend generated all the buzz, especially on Saturday.

“(Saturday) we had wall-to-wall with people. Still followed the COVID rules though, with the six-feet distancing, everything like that to make sure there’s room for everyone to shop,” said General Manager Michael Olson.

Shoe Sensation offers a wide selection of footwear for the family -- from sneakers, sandals to work boots.

Sales and promotions also kicked off the grand opening.

“We do have a BOGO (buy one, get one) free sale going on for sandals. When you come on in, we’ll explain that to you. And we also have a chance to win either shoes free for a year or shoes for your family for free. Just come on down and see us, we love to have people come here and shop. Enjoy the energy in the store, come talk to us and we’ll help you out the best we can,” Olson said.

This is the second Shoe Sensation store in the Upper Peninsula.

Management from the Escanaba location as well as from Wisconsin stores assisted this weekend to help in the grand opening.

“Actually, the Escanaba store manager Marge (Derkos) is helping us out at the register -- she’s been doing a great job helping us out. We have another manager from a store in Shawano, Wisconsin helping us out too, so it’s been great. Full energy in the store, everybody’s having a lot of fun,” exclaimed Olson.

Shoe Sensation also offers online ordering for in-store pickup or shipping: Store Website

