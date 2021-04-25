Royals win 4th straight, blank slumping Tigers 4-0

DETROIT (AP) — Danny Duffy pitched five scoreless innings, and the Kansas City Royals kept Detroit’s offense quiet again in a 4-0 victory over the Tigers. A day after the Royals prevailed 2-1 in a game that took 2 hours, 10 minutes, Duffy allowed four hits while striking out eight. He’s allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season. Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the AL Central-leading Royals, who have won four straight. Kansas City has allowed only three runs through the first three games of this series. The Tigers have lost nine of 10.

