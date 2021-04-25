NMU Track and Field sets new 4x200 Relay Record at GINA Relays

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Track & Field team set a new record in the 4x200 relay, notched a field event even win, and had several other top 10 finishes at the GINA Relays, hosted by Hillsdale College this weekend.

RECORD BREAKERS

Sophomore Maria de Mingo Domenech, juniors Ninti Little and Izabelle Peterson, and senior Lauren Alarie broke the school record in the 4x200m relay on their way to the win. Their time of 1:43.78 beat the mark of 1:45.03 set in 2020.

MORE RELAY SUCCESS

The 4x100m and 4x800m teams both earned top-three finishes. Little, Peterson, de Mingo Domenech, and Alarie placed second in 48.09.

A third-place finish came for the 4x800m team of junior Anna Kelley, freshman Anni Skillicorn, junior Chrysanthe Patselas, and sophomore Emily Sterling. The team finished with a time of 9:54.08.

SPRINTING ‘CATS

The Wildcats had four top 10 finishes between two of the sprints. Little and Alaire finished the 100 meter dash back-to-back to place eighth and ninth respectively. Little posted a time of 12.60 while Alaire finished in 12.70.

In the 200 meter dash, NMU saw Peterson place fifth with a time of 25.48 while de Mingo Domenech landed in sixth by crossing the line in 25.79.

Hurdle events also featured a total of three top 10 finishes for the Wildcats.

Senior Nina Augsten notched an eighth-place finish in the 100m hurdles in 15:05 while freshman Sydney Romps was sixth in the 400m hurdle with a time 1:09.45 followed by teammate junior Claire Donner who placed eighth posting a time of 1:10.85.

GOING THE DISTANCE

The distance events also brought success for the Wildcat team.

Kelley placed seventh in the 1500m open race notching a time of 4:57.42.

Senior Ellise Longley placed in the top 10 for the Wildcats in the 5000m open race. She recorded a time of 18:05.70.

IN THE FIELD

The field events were highlighted by a triple jump win for freshman Selena Johnson. She earned the victory with a mark of 11.75m.

The long jump featured a second-place finish for NMU courtesy of Little. She had a mark of 5.57m in the podium finish.

Junior Madison Campbell finished fourth in the high jump with a mark of 1.53m for the Wildcats.

Two NMU pole vaulters were in the top 10 at the event. Junior Calli Rechsteiner tied for fifth with a vault of 3.43m while freshman Katelyn Antilla was eighth with a mark of 3.08m.

Augsten closed out the meet for the Wildcats with an eighth-place finish in the javelin throw for NMU. She had a throw of 30.88m.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats travel to the St. Norbert Meet on Saturday. The meet is being hosted by St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.