NMU lacrosse falls in final regular-season matchup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The final game of the regular season for Northern Michigan University lacrosse went in favor of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) opponent Davenport University 21-5 Sunday afternoon in the two-game series finale.

Aleya Speas got the Wildcats on the board first. The sophomore converted a free position shot that tied the game 1-1.

Another free position shot led to a goal for NMU later in the first half. Madeline Bittell made the play for the Wildcats with 5:34 left in the first half.

Back-to-back goals came for NMU near the end of the first. Emily Renfrew scored an unassisted goal at 3:09 and less than a minute later Katelyn Mongold scored on a free position shot with the Wildcats a man up.

The final goal for NMU was courtesy of Clara Johnson with 2:35 left in the game. She found the back of the net with help from a Bittell assist.

The Panthers went on to take the win 21-5.

Mongold’s seven shots, four on goal, led the Wildcats in the contest. Speas (2), Renfrew (2), Tess Kostelec (1), Bittell (1), Lauryn Rygiel (1), Johnson (1), Natalie McGinnis (1), and Jessica Daniels (1) also notched shots.

Other NMU stat leaders included Rygiel who led the team in caused turnovers with two and Bittell who had five draw controls.

Keeper Cam Stilson collected four saves in 30 minutes for the Wildcats before Aliyah Smukala took her place for the final 30 minutes and nabbed six saves. Smukala also led NMU in ground balls with four to her name.

The GLIAC will announce the schedule and pairings for the 2021 GLIAC Tournament after all teams have concluded their regular-season games next week.

