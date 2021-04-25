Advertisement

NMU lacrosse falls in final regular-season matchup

NMU lacrosse celebrates a goal.
NMU lacrosse celebrates a goal.(WLUC)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The final game of the regular season for Northern Michigan University lacrosse went in favor of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) opponent Davenport University 21-5 Sunday afternoon in the two-game series finale.

Aleya Speas got the Wildcats on the board first. The sophomore converted a free position shot that tied the game 1-1.

Another free position shot led to a goal for NMU later in the first half. Madeline Bittell made the play for the Wildcats with 5:34 left in the first half.

Back-to-back goals came for NMU near the end of the first. Emily Renfrew scored an unassisted goal at 3:09 and less than a minute later Katelyn Mongold scored on a free position shot with the Wildcats a man up.

The final goal for NMU was courtesy of Clara Johnson with 2:35 left in the game. She found the back of the net with help from a Bittell assist.

The Panthers went on to take the win 21-5.

Mongold’s seven shots, four on goal, led the Wildcats in the contest. Speas (2), Renfrew (2), Tess Kostelec (1), Bittell (1), Lauryn Rygiel (1), Johnson (1), Natalie McGinnis (1), and Jessica Daniels (1) also notched shots.

Other NMU stat leaders included Rygiel who led the team in caused turnovers with two and Bittell who had five draw controls.

Keeper Cam Stilson collected four saves in 30 minutes for the Wildcats before Aliyah Smukala took her place for the final 30 minutes and nabbed six saves. Smukala also led NMU in ground balls with four to her name.

The GLIAC will announce the schedule and pairings for the 2021 GLIAC Tournament after all teams have concluded their regular-season games next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
UPDATE: Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Jobs in Michigan.
UP business owners struggle to fill thousands of jobs
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the fourth inning of a...
Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) swings for a strike with catcher Kansas City Royals'...
Royals win 4th straight, blank slumping Tigers 4-0
NMU men's soccer celebrates a goal.
NMU men’s soccer ends season with GLIAC Tournament draw, Panthers advance on penalty kicks
NMU track and field
NMU Track and Field sets new 4x200 Relay Record at GINA Relays