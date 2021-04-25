Morning snow in the Eastern U.P., then brushing away for a mostly sunny Sunday

A frontal system exits east of the Upper Peninsula Saturday night, with skies clearing out over much of the western half. Snow shower activity is expected to continue in the eastern counties overnight and into Sunday morning - with potential hazards such as slushy roads and low visibilities. Snow showers are expected to diminish into mid-morning, resulting in a mostly sunny Upper Michigan for Sunday.

The next precipitation-producing system comes from the Central Plains. Clouds increase over the U.P. from west to east beginning Sunday night, with a chance of precipitation in the form of snow over the western counties overnight and into Monday morning. Snow showers spread eastward into Monday midday. A widespread transition to rain occurs Monday evening in the U.P. as the warm front moves in over the area -- including chances of isolated thunderstorms over the region.

Rain showers diminish gradually Tuesday, leaving mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

The next batches of precipitation come with Canadian Prairies-based systems Thursday and Saturday.

The overall temperature trend remains in the cool side (fewer freezing nights, cooler than normal daytime temps), with daytime highs spiking above the seasonal average on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Sunday: Chance of a.m. snow showers east, then becoming mostly sunny U.P.-wide; blustery north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s-40 (coolest near Lake Superior)

Monday: Chance of snow showers and sleet early, then becoming widespread rain in the evening; chance of isolated thunderstorms; breezy south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 50s

