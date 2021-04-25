Advertisement

Ishpeming community cleans up illegally dumped trash off ski trails

Ishpeming ski trail clean up
Ishpeming ski trail clean up(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming ski trail now has cleared pathways thanks to some good Samaritans in the community.

Northern Michigan University graduate Lauren Lasko gathered some members of the Ishpeming Ski Club for a trail clean up Saturday.

Close to 60 people of all ages came out to pick up the trashed dumped in the wooded area, including Ishpeming mayor, Lindsay Bean.

“It’s just a nice area,” Bean said. “It’s good access to the woods and the trails. So, it looks a lot nicer if it’s not full of garbage.”

The debris ranged from old tires to plastic bottles, TVs and even a couch.

Lasko started the clean up as a senior project but the pandemic hindered the event from taking place.

“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen because COVID happened,” Lasko said. “I’m just really happy that we were able to clean it up because we got to keep mother nature clean and we got to keep the earth clean, and what a great day to do it.”

Lasko hopes to make the Earth Day Ski Trail Cleanup an annual event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Jobs in Michigan.
UP business owners struggle to fill thousands of jobs
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
The non-profit organization has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula --...
Annual U.P. Pink Power Walk raises more than $31,000
Hundreds of people grab coffee to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month
NMU students hold third annual Marquette Coffee Crawl
People stopped by MSP post in Gladstone to toss out any prescription drugs and pills
Yoopers participate in 20th National Drug Take Back Day