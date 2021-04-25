Ishpeming community cleans up illegally dumped trash off ski trails

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming ski trail now has cleared pathways thanks to some good Samaritans in the community.

Northern Michigan University graduate Lauren Lasko gathered some members of the Ishpeming Ski Club for a trail clean up Saturday.

Close to 60 people of all ages came out to pick up the trashed dumped in the wooded area, including Ishpeming mayor, Lindsay Bean.

“It’s just a nice area,” Bean said. “It’s good access to the woods and the trails. So, it looks a lot nicer if it’s not full of garbage.”

The debris ranged from old tires to plastic bottles, TVs and even a couch.

Lasko started the clean up as a senior project but the pandemic hindered the event from taking place.

“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen because COVID happened,” Lasko said. “I’m just really happy that we were able to clean it up because we got to keep mother nature clean and we got to keep the earth clean, and what a great day to do it.”

Lasko hopes to make the Earth Day Ski Trail Cleanup an annual event.

