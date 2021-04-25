Advertisement

Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership

Niik Creative in Marquette
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new place in Marquette ready to spruce up your home décor.

Niik Creative celebrated it’s grand opening Saturday. The studio is located at 2905 Island Beach Road in Presque Isle.

Niikah Hatfield graduated from Northern Michigan University in August 2020 and is now the new owner of the studio.

The ceramic and pottery products are hand-crafted in-store by Hatfield herself. There are also products made by local artisans.

“We have a lot of home décor, kitchen ware, lighting, hanging planters,” Hatfield said. “We have a lot of plants as well. It’s a little bit of everything but really geared towards people who want to create a nice feeling in their home.”

The studio’s hours are:

Wednesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

