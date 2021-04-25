Annual U.P. Pink Power Walk raises more than $31,000

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The sudden cold and snow was no match for U.P. Pink Power and its annual fundraiser Saturday in Marquette County.

Around 200 people participated in this year’s U.P. Pink Power Walk, raising over $31,000 -- nearly tripled from last year’s virtual walk.

The 17-mile path began at the Knotty Pine in Arnold, taking walkers to the celebratory finish hosted by the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Support vehicles and shuttles were also available to help those along the route.

Once crossing the finish line, walkers were treated to free lunches and live music in the Up North Lodge’s outdoor bar area.

Proceeds from the fundraising walk support U.P. Pink Power’s mission in “Paying It Forward” -- helping those in need due to tragedy and illness of any kind.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s raining, sleeting, snowing. We will walk no matter what because we believe in the cause and what U.P. Pink Power stands for,” said U.P. Pink Power Committee Member Dawn Lambert.

“The Up North Lodge is truly honored to be part of such an amazing event. We wanted to be able to celebrate the $31,000 raised and all of the walkers we couldn’t be prouder,” said Up North Lodge General Manager Jesie Melchiori.

Lambert announced that as of Saturday’s fundraiser, U.P. Pink Power has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula -- amounting to over $233K in charity.

Keep updated and learn more about the non-profit organization

