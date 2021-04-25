Advertisement

Annual U.P. Pink Power Walk raises more than $31,000

The non-profit organization has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula -- amounting to over $200K in charity.
The non-profit organization has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula --...
The non-profit organization has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula -- amounting to over $200K in charity.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The sudden cold and snow was no match for U.P. Pink Power and its annual fundraiser Saturday in Marquette County.

Around 200 people participated in this year’s U.P. Pink Power Walk, raising over $31,000 -- nearly tripled from last year’s virtual walk.

The 17-mile path began at the Knotty Pine in Arnold, taking walkers to the celebratory finish hosted by the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Support vehicles and shuttles were also available to help those along the route.

Once crossing the finish line, walkers were treated to free lunches and live music in the Up North Lodge’s outdoor bar area.

Proceeds from the fundraising walk support U.P. Pink Power’s mission in “Paying It Forward” -- helping those in need due to tragedy and illness of any kind.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s raining, sleeting, snowing. We will walk no matter what because we believe in the cause and what U.P. Pink Power stands for,” said U.P. Pink Power Committee Member Dawn Lambert.

“The Up North Lodge is truly honored to be part of such an amazing event. We wanted to be able to celebrate the $31,000 raised and all of the walkers we couldn’t be prouder,” said Up North Lodge General Manager Jesie Melchiori.

Lambert announced that as of Saturday’s fundraiser, U.P. Pink Power has helped nearly a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula -- amounting to over $233K in charity.

Keep updated and learn more about the non-profit organization HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Ex-MDHHS director Robert Gordon, as seen during a COVID-19 briefing before his departure.
Ex-Michigan health chief ordered to testify about departure
Jobs in Michigan.
UP business owners struggle to fill thousands of jobs

Latest News

Hundreds of people grab coffee to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month
NMU students hold third annual Marquette Coffee Crawl
People stopped by MSP post in Gladstone to toss out any prescription drugs and pills
Yoopers participate in 20th National Drug Take Back Day
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County