Yoopers participate in 20th National Drug Take Back Day

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the 20th consecutive year, the United States participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, law enforcement stations like the Michigan State Police post in Gladstone allowed the public to stop by and drop off any old and potentially dangerous prescription drugs. Sergeant James Wachnicki says unidentified pills would help the cause.

“Sometimes, people have stuff that is mislabeled or don’t have labels on them anymore because they are old,” Wachnicki said. “You can just bring back anything that you feel is necessary to bring in so that we can take care of it appropriately.”

Last year’s Take Back Day saw nearly 493 tons of drugs collected and incinerated across the country, including over 33,000 pounds in Michigan. Wachnicki says there is another way people can help the cause.

“Take those pills and mix them with coffee grounds or cat litter,” he explained. “Something undesirable by anybody. And they can dispose of them in a sealed container in their garbage.”

The sergeant says there are other opportunities for the public to dispose drugs if they could not do so on Take Back Day.

“We do have a drop box here that’s located in the Gladstone post that is available to the community,” he said.

Wachnicki has advice for anyone throwing away pill bottles and helping others avoid drug abuse.

“Destroying that label will help in that process of finding out what exactly the pills are so that it’s less desirable for them to take it,” he stated.

Wachnicki advises anyone with prescription drugs to keep them out of the reach of children and those prone to addiction. People can stop by any Michigan State Police post Monday thru Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. year round to drop off any drugs or pills.

