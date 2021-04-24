Advertisement

U.P. Home & Garden Show kicks off weekend long event in Marquette Township

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Home & Garden Show started Friday night in Marquette Township. The show has about 50 home improvement and gardening vendors inside and outside the Westwood Mall.

Whether your project is big or small, the U.P. Home Builders Association, who hosts the event, says it’s going to be a busy building season so schedule your projects now.

“You’re going to want to get in from the bad weather so come inside the mall and check out all the vendors, we have goodie bags for the kids, and we have some new vendors that are actually new businesses, if you have projects that are on the books, come and get on schedules now because they are booking out to the end of the year,” said Sarah Foster, HBA Executive Officer.

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p-m. Saturday night is ladies night with massages at the Home Builders Association booth.

