Advertisement

Singer sharp, and unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers 2-1

Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of...
Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta)(Raj Mehta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and the Kansas City Royals took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit in a 2-1 victory over the Tigers. Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning. Singer allowed three hits and struck out eight. Matthew Boyd was on the wrong end of this pitcher’s duel, allowing one earned run and three hits in eight innings. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
Ex-MDHHS director Robert Gordon, as seen during a COVID-19 briefing before his departure.
Ex-Michigan health chief ordered to testify about departure
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Jobs in Michigan.
UP business owners struggle to fill thousands of jobs

Latest News

Bay, Finlandia split softball twinbill
Finlandia can’t contain Titans’ bats
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Iron Mountain ‘s Wonders easy Mr. U.P. Basketball Winner
Finlandia sweeps softball doubleheader from Gogebic CC