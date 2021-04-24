Advertisement

Piña’s pinch-hit homer powers Brewers over Cubs 4-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Manny Piña connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Chicago Cubs for a 4-3 victory. Brent Suter worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities, working around a leadoff walk. Keston Hiura had three hits and Kolten Wong finished with two as the Brewers bounced back from a 15-2 loss in the series opener Friday. Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which had won four in a row.

