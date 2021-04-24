NMU students hold third annual Marquette Coffee Crawl

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went coffee shop hopping in downtown Marquette for a good cause.

Northern Michigan University’s Public Relations Student Society of America held its third annual Coffee Crawl. Students and others stopped for a cup of coffee while supporting Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

At least six shops participated in the event, including Dead River Coffee Roasters, Contrast Coffee Co., and Cruise N’ Coffee.

One of the event’s organizers, Nick Jones, says this a good way for people to have a conversation about sexual assault.

“If you don’t know about it, then reach out,” Jones said. “It’s really easy. I know, in Marquette, there’s a lot of good resources either through NMU or the Women’s Center. There’s a lot of resources online that we were researching for it. And, just drink some coffee. I know we love that in Marquette.”

The event was mostly held outside to avoid any spread of COVID-19.

Most of the proceeds collected will benefit the Women’s Center.

