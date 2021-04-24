Advertisement

NMU students hold third annual Marquette Coffee Crawl

Hundreds of people grab coffee in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Hundreds of people grab coffee to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Hundreds of people grab coffee to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went coffee shop hopping in downtown Marquette for a good cause.

Northern Michigan University’s Public Relations Student Society of America held its third annual Coffee Crawl. Students and others stopped for a cup of coffee while supporting Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

At least six shops participated in the event, including Dead River Coffee Roasters, Contrast Coffee Co., and Cruise N’ Coffee.

One of the event’s organizers, Nick Jones, says this a good way for people to have a conversation about sexual assault.

“If you don’t know about it, then reach out,” Jones said. “It’s really easy. I know, in Marquette, there’s a lot of good resources either through NMU or the Women’s Center. There’s a lot of resources online that we were researching for it. And, just drink some coffee. I know we love that in Marquette.”

The event was mostly held outside to avoid any spread of COVID-19.

Most of the proceeds collected will benefit the Women’s Center.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
Ex-MDHHS director Robert Gordon, as seen during a COVID-19 briefing before his departure.
Ex-Michigan health chief ordered to testify about departure
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Jobs in Michigan.
UP business owners struggle to fill thousands of jobs

Latest News

People stopped by MSP post in Gladstone to toss out any prescription drugs and pills
Yoopers participate in 20th National Drug Take Back Day
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
Nahma Resort after burning to the ground
Community reflects after Nahma resort fire