Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette

car crash(WCAX)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 64-year-old Utah man is recovering after his vehicle rolled over Friday afternoon in Marquette Township.

According to Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was traveling on County Road 550 near Partridge Bay Trail when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

The vehicle, then, veered off the road and landed on its roof.

The driver was taken to U.P. Health System Marquette for minor injuries, but is expected to live.

The deputies were assisted at the scene by the Marquette Township Fire Department.

