Advertisement

Finlandia can’t contain Titans’ bats

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WLUC) - The home run parade continued as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-21, 0-14 WIAC) lost 8-5 and 24-3 to UW-Oshkosh (10-10, 8-6 WIAC), Friday afternoon at Tiedemann Field.  The Lions moved their home run total to 10, tied for third in school history.

Game 1

Freshman Jacob Mead smashed a home run in the first at-bat of the game.  UW-Oshkosh came back with three runs in the bottom half.  In the fourth inning, freshmen Eastyn Culp and Joe Galindo led off with singles.

Following a fly out, sophomore Josh Merced singled to score Culp.  A wild pitch moved the runners each a base.  Freshman Jordan D’Angelo’s grounder was misplayed allowing Galindo to score and moving Merced to third.

A ground out would score Merced and D’Angelo would eventually score on a balk to make it 5-3.  The Titans would score  five over the next two innings to take back the lead.  FinnU would have at least one runner on in each of the last five innings; however, UWO kept them from scoring.

For Finlandia, Merced had two hits.  Freshman Thomas Burns (0-5) gave up seven hits, seven runs, walked two and struck out six in 5.3 innings.

For UW-Oshkosh, Harry Orth (2-1) gave up one hit, walked three and struck out four in 3.3 innings.  Trevor Niedzwiec (2) struck out three in two innings for the save.

Game 2

UW-Oshkosh scored 12 runs over the first three innings to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Galindo had three hits with a home run and drove in two runs.  Sophomore Tyler Hale (0-7) gave up five hits, five runs, walked one and struck out two in one inning.

For UW-Oshkosh, Jarrett Scheelk (4-1) gave up two hits, one run, walked two and struck out seven in five innings.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Apr. 24 taking on UW-Oshkosh.  The doubleheader is scheduled to start at Noon. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire destroyed a building at the Nahma Resort, April 22, 2021.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Nahma Resort building; boil water notice issued
(Gary Allen Jacobs mugshot/File)
Former Upper Michigan priest to serve prison time per plea agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Humboldt Township home
Ex-MDHHS director Robert Gordon, as seen during a COVID-19 briefing before his departure.
Ex-Michigan health chief ordered to testify about departure

Latest News

Bay, Finlandia split softball twinbill
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Iron Mountain ‘s Wonders easy Mr. U.P. Basketball Winner
Finlandia sweeps softball doubleheader from Gogebic CC
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash