Finlandia can’t contain Titans’ bats

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WLUC) - The home run parade continued as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-21, 0-14 WIAC) lost 8-5 and 24-3 to UW-Oshkosh (10-10, 8-6 WIAC), Friday afternoon at Tiedemann Field. The Lions moved their home run total to 10, tied for third in school history.

Game 1

Freshman Jacob Mead smashed a home run in the first at-bat of the game. UW-Oshkosh came back with three runs in the bottom half. In the fourth inning, freshmen Eastyn Culp and Joe Galindo led off with singles.

Following a fly out, sophomore Josh Merced singled to score Culp. A wild pitch moved the runners each a base. Freshman Jordan D’Angelo’s grounder was misplayed allowing Galindo to score and moving Merced to third.

A ground out would score Merced and D’Angelo would eventually score on a balk to make it 5-3. The Titans would score five over the next two innings to take back the lead. FinnU would have at least one runner on in each of the last five innings; however, UWO kept them from scoring.

For Finlandia, Merced had two hits. Freshman Thomas Burns (0-5) gave up seven hits, seven runs, walked two and struck out six in 5.3 innings.

For UW-Oshkosh, Harry Orth (2-1) gave up one hit, walked three and struck out four in 3.3 innings. Trevor Niedzwiec (2) struck out three in two innings for the save.

Game 2

UW-Oshkosh scored 12 runs over the first three innings to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Galindo had three hits with a home run and drove in two runs. Sophomore Tyler Hale (0-7) gave up five hits, five runs, walked one and struck out two in one inning.

For UW-Oshkosh, Jarrett Scheelk (4-1) gave up two hits, one run, walked two and struck out seven in five innings.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Apr. 24 taking on UW-Oshkosh. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at Noon. CST

