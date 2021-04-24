Community reflects on burnt-down Nahma resort

NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members are left to pick up the pieces of one Nahma’s most historical buildings, the Nahma Resort.

“It’s a shame that this happened because there’s so much history here,” Nahma resident Mary Ritter said.

Born and raised in Nahma Township, Ritter said after hunting season the resort usually closes for winter each year, but now it’s closed permanently.

“It was just getting ready to open up again for fishing,” Ritter said.

Christine Groleau and her husband are the former owners of the Nahma Inn and the Nahma golf course. She has currently owned Christine’s Gallery and Studio for the past 10 years.

“We have lived in the community, in Nahma Township, all our married life,” Groleau said.

Now charred, the building had been a fixture in the community since 1881. It was first built as a sawmill company called The Bay de Noquet Company. Then, it shuffled through many owners before becoming a resort.

“American Playground Company purchased the buildings and the town itself from the lumber company.”

One building played a critical role in providing for families for generations.

“My dad worked there and so did everybody else’s dad that we grew up with also worked there too,” Ritter said.

Ritter reflected as her town is down to only a few businesses including the Nahma Inn and the General Dollar store.

“We really lost a lot of historical things here now,” Ritter said. “It used to be an old clubhouse sitting right across the street here. That’s been torn down.”

Even so, she is still grateful for what’s left.

“If we were to have some heavy wind, we could have lost a town, which has happened before,” Ritter said. “So, we’re very lucky.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The township issued a boil water advisory for residents because of multiple pipes that burst during the fire. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

