Bay, Finlandia split softball twinbill

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior Cassy Lopez had three hits as the Finlandia University softball team (11-9) split with Bay College (10-18), Friday afternoon at McAfee Field. The Lions lost 10-0 and bounced back to win 8-7.

Game 1

Bay College scored four runs in the first inning to set the tone.

For Finlandia, Kyndell Coffman (5-5) gave up nine hits, 10 runs with six earned, walked three and struck out five in five innings.

For Bay College, Karlie Patron (10-17) three a two-hitter with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

Game 2

The Norse got off to a quick start again scoring two runs in the first inning. In the second inning, Lopez doubled to right centerfield and moved to third on a fly out. Freshman Megan Corrigan hit a ground rule double to score Lopez.

Bay College scored once in the third for a 3-1 lead. In the bottom half, Coffman walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a hit by junior Jaden Matthews.

The Norse took a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth. Coffman walked and senior Elijah Marshall doubled to move her to third. Matthews hit a fielder’s choice that scored Coffman.

Lopez laid down a bunt single and a fielder’s choice got Marshall out at the plate. Junior Malone Hiebert singled to score Mathews. Corrigan crushed another ground rule double to score two runs for a 6-4 lead.

In the sixth, the Lions three hits and an error to score two runs. In the seventh, the Norse made a run closing the gap to 8-7 with one out and the tying run at third. FinnU got a bunt ground out and a strikeout to get the win

For Finlandia, Corrigan had two hits (both doubles and drove in three runs) and Coffman drew three walks and scored three runs. In the circle, Coffman (6-5) gave up 12 hits, seven runs with five earned and struck out six in seven innings.

For Bay College, Lexi Chaillier had three hits. Patron (10-18) gave up 11 hits, eight runs with seven earned, walked four and struck out two in six innings.

Finlandia closes out the regular season, Sunday, Apr. 25 on the road against Bay College. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at Noon.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.