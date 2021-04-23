Superior Suds dryer catches fire Friday morning in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire personnel in Marquette had to put out a fire at a local laundromat on Friday morning.

According to the Marquette City Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 8:44 a.m. April 23 to Superior Suds Laundry at 1021 W. Washington Street on an appliance fire report. A second report then came in about smoke coming from the roof of the laundromat.

When the first fire engine arrived, they notified dispatch there was black smoke coming out of an exhaust vent on the east side of the roof.

Fire fighters from the first engine opened front door and saw heavy smoke conditions inside the laundromat, which caused an evacuation of adjoining businesses. AT that time, a second fire engine arrived.

Two MFD personnel made entry and located the fire in a commercial dryer. The fire department says the fire was extinguished using a Class A water extinguisher.

The entire area was searched for any victims, but no one was found inside, as everyone had evacuated.

Power and gas supply to the dryer unit involved were shut off. Rear door to laundry was then opened and exterior crews started removing smoke with the use of a PPV fan.

Property owners were contacted by the fire department and representatives were on scene shortly after. Damage was contained to the dryer involved and the one above it.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Marquette Police Department.

