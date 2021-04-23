Advertisement

Norway-Vulcan High School students back to in-person learning, two seniors reflect on transition learning

The students were slated to be back in-person Monday, April 26, but went back early, due to decreased COVID-19 cases.
From right: Van Holla, then Steigerwald.
(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-Vulcan High School students went remote a little over a week ago, after recommendations from the governor because of a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

But, the students were able to return back to the classroom Thursday, about three days early. For some students, like senior Jeffrey Van Holla that meant a lot.

“If you can look at it where you take the most out of the opportunities given to you, then you can stay positive,” he explained.

Van Holla says that’s what he did and it earned him the Michigan State University Starr Scholarship for college, but not without some hardship.

“During the online quarantine times, it was difficult to get the scholarship, working with guidance counselors and teachers and coaches for letters of recommendation,” he added.

Another Norway senior, Ian Steigerwald agreed, that it has not been the easiest year to apply to college.

“At times it can be pretty difficult, but you have to remember too just keep doing your work, because if you start to get behind some opportunities for college won’t be available to you,” he said.

And he is the recipient of a U.P. scholarship to University of Michigan.

Lou Steigerwald the district’s superintendent and Ian’s dad, said that’s why he wanted to get these students back to the classroom, as soon as possible; With the decrease in cases and the district’s high school athletes testing results negative, it was feasible.

“They’ve certainly gone through some of the hardest years they’ll experience, so we hope for the seniors that we are doing all we can to give them the best senior year we were able to, just keep working,” said the superintendent.

Both students will be downstate in the Fall, but say they will always represent the Norway Knights and Upper Michigan.

