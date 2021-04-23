Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Prescribed burn scheduled Friday in Chippewa County

Burns are also planned in Kalamazoo, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.
A previous prescribed burn.
A previous prescribed burn.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Box turtles, waterfowl and pheasants are expected to benefit from extensive prescribed burns to be conducted Friday in four Michigan counties, including Chippewa County.

The scheduled burns include:

  • 330 acres in Chippewa County’s Pickford Township, to improve waterfowl habitat
  • 264 acres in Kalamazoo County’s Charleston Township, to improve habitat for the eastern box turtle
  • 135 acres in St. Clair County’s Clay Township, to create openings for threatened and endangered species
  • 102 acres in Washtenaw County’s Sharon Township, to improve pheasant habitat

Prescribed burns are one way the DNR keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns. They sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work, including stories, photos and videos. For more information about the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire destroyed a building at the Nahma Resort, April 22, 2021.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Nahma Resort building; boil water notice issued
(Gary Allen Jacobs mugshot/File)
Former Upper Michigan priest to serve prison time per plea agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home.
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday

Latest News

Earth Day an everyday celebration in the U.P.
Earth Day an everyday celebration in the U.P.
Home and Garden show this weekend at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.
UP Home and Garden Show
Return North career fair
'Return North' career fair aims to attract workers home
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home.
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home