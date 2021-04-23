Michigan DNR: Prescribed burn scheduled Friday in Chippewa County

PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Box turtles, waterfowl and pheasants are expected to benefit from extensive prescribed burns to be conducted Friday in four Michigan counties, including Chippewa County.

The scheduled burns include:

330 acres in Chippewa County’s Pickford Township, to improve waterfowl habitat

264 acres in Kalamazoo County’s Charleston Township, to improve habitat for the eastern box turtle

135 acres in St. Clair County’s Clay Township, to create openings for threatened and endangered species

102 acres in Washtenaw County’s Sharon Township, to improve pheasant habitat

Prescribed burns are one way the DNR keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns. They sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work, including stories, photos and videos. For more information about the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

