Marquette man reappointed to Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority Board of Directors

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced appointments and reappointments to the Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority Board of Directors, including a Marquette man.

Bradford J. Slagle, of Marquette, is retired from the State of Michigan where he served as the CEO of Michigan Veterans Health System. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Michigan and a teaching certificate from Michigan State University.

Slagle is reappointed to represent members with professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine who are residents of the Upper Peninsula, for a term commencing April 23, 2021 and expiring April 15, 2025.

The Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority Board of Directors governs the Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority and consists of the Director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and eight members appointed by the Governor who have professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine.

His appointment, and the others listed below, except for the appointment of Mary Kummer Naber, are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate:

David J. Henry, Jr., of Muskegon, is the vice president of business development at Emergency Services, LLC. He holds a long-term care administrator licensure from Michigan State University and a paramedic certification from Grand Valley State University. Henry is reappointed to represent members with professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine, for a term commencing April 23, 2021 and expiring April 15, 2025.

Mary Kummer Naber, of Grosse Pointe Park, is the president and CEO of PACE Southeast Michigan. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Business from Oakland University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Dearborn. Naber is reappointed to represent one member from a list of 2 or more individuals selected by the majority leader of the senate, with professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine, for a term commencing April 23, 2021 and expiring April 15, 2025.

Kenneth D. Robbins, of Muskegon, is the president and founder of Scott Senior Living Services, LLC. and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Northern Michigan University and a Master of Arts in Administration. Robbins is reappointed to represent members with professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine, for a term commencing April 23, 2021 and expiring April 15, 2025.

Larry Yachcik, of Fremont, is currently retired and previously served 10 years as president and CEO of Porter Hill Retirement Community & Services. He is a veteran of the United States Army Security Agency, a member of the American Legion, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Community Development from Central Michigan University. Yachcik is reappointed to represent members with professional knowledge, skill, or experience in long-term care, health care licensure or finance, or medicine who represent the interests of 1 or more congressionally chartered veterans’ organizations, for a term commencing April 23, 2021 and expiring April 15, 2025.



