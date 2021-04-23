LMAS: Tahquamenon Area Schools move grades 7-12 remote beginning April 26

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - In consultation between Tahquamenon Area Schools and LMAS District Health Department it has been decided that grades 7-12 will move to remote learning starting on Monday, April 26.

A return to in-person learning is planned for May 10.

The recent increase in confirmed COVID cases in the 7th – 12th grade population and the number of students now in quarantine is concerning, LMAS says, and a two week pause is needed to slow the spread and protect students, staff, and our community.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID is still spreading throughout the district.

“We need more people to follow the basic protocols of wearing a face covering whenever in public areas, avoid large gatherings, maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and those who do not live in your immediate household, stay home if you don’t feel well and get tested.” LMAS said in a release.

LMAS advises that if the health department contacts you and instructs you to isolate or quarantine, please follow those instructions.

“With more infectious variants in our district it is more important than ever that we work together to protect each other. The trend in our district and across the state is that fewer cases and fewer hospitalizations are in the 65 and older age group due to the vaccination uptake in the older age category, but those numbers for children, teens, and younger adults are at higher levels,” LMAS siad.

Tahquamenon Area Schools will be sending out details to parents regarding remote learning. For more information about COVID-19 and to sign up for a COVID vaccine in the eastern U.P., please visit LMASDHD.org.

