Advertisement

Front on the horizon for the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have another warm day ahead, but clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. Plus, a few isolated rain showers pop up by the afternoon across the west. By tomorrow morning the front will be overhead with initially light rain showers. Then, a transition to snow occurs starting from west to east. It clears out by the evening, but some isolated places could end with 1″ of snow. Sunday will be nice with sunshine but staying cool. Next week the pattern remains unsettled with chances for rain almost every day of the week.

Today: Clouds increasing with afternoon isolated rain showers

Highs: Mid 50s west, mid to upper 50s elsewhere

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain early followed by light snow

>Highs: 30s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 40s east

Monday: Scattered rain showers with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

> Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and cool

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire destroyed a building at the Nahma Resort, April 22, 2021.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Nahma Resort building; boil water notice issued
(Gary Allen Jacobs mugshot/File)
Former Upper Michigan priest to serve prison time per plea agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home.
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 4/22/2021
Warmer with More Clouds on Friday
sunny
A beautiful spring day is ahead
Karl Bohnak: 4/21/2021
Sunshine and Much Warmer on Thursday
snow
Another temperature trend swing on the way