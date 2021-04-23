Front on the horizon for the weekend
We have another warm day ahead, but clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. Plus, a few isolated rain showers pop up by the afternoon across the west. By tomorrow morning the front will be overhead with initially light rain showers. Then, a transition to snow occurs starting from west to east. It clears out by the evening, but some isolated places could end with 1″ of snow. Sunday will be nice with sunshine but staying cool. Next week the pattern remains unsettled with chances for rain almost every day of the week.
Today: Clouds increasing with afternoon isolated rain showers
Highs: Mid 50s west, mid to upper 50s elsewhere
Saturday: Cloudy with light rain early followed by light snow
>Highs: 30s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and cool
>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 40s east
Monday: Scattered rain showers with partly cloudy skies
>Highs: 40s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers
> Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Thursday: Cloudy with rain and cool
>Highs: 40s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.