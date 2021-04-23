Advertisement

Florence County to participate in Drug Take-Back Day, Saturday

Anyone can come to the Florence County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon central time, April 24th, to drop off unwanted and unused prescription painkillers.
A drug drop box
(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -Wisconsin is also participating in Drug Take back day.

Saturday, April 24th, the Florence County Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse, Mental Health Coalition will be collecting any unused prescription painkillers. Anyone can come to the Florence County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon central time.

This is a FREE opportunity to dispose any unwanted, prescription medication, to get it off the street.

“They dispose of them in ways that aren’t approbative and if they don’t dispose them they could get into the hands of people that we don’t want it to in our county,” said Amber Kolberg, Florence County’s community health specialist and emergency preparedness coordinator.

The county has three 24/7 Drug drop boxes, with one in the Sheriff’s office, to use at any time.

For more information click here.

