Fire destroys Humboldt Township home

There were no injuries
By Steve Asplund
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire has destroyed a single family home in western Marquette County.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Humboldt Township. Firefighters were called to 4079 County Road FB about a half mile west of M-95.

Firefighters on scene say three people were inside the home when the fire started. They all got out safely.

Flames were shooting out of the roof and smoke could be seen from several miles away. The home is a total loss.

All western Marquette County fire departments were called to the scene, under mutual aid agreements. The departments on scene were Humboldt Township, Champion Township, Republic Township, Michigamme-Spurr Township, and Ishpeming Township.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

