Finlandia sweeps softball doubleheader from Gogebic CC

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Melanie Torres had seven hits as the Finlandia University softball team (10-8) swept Gogebic (0-16) 14-8 and 11-3, Thursday afternoon at Samson Field.

Game 1

In the first inning, senior Harlie Caster singled and stole second. Torres doubled to push Caster across the plate. Senior Kyndell Coffman singled to move Torres to third; then stole second.

Senior Cassy Lopez doubled to clear the bases for a 3-0 lead. Finlandia scored bit-by-bit and took a 9-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth. Gogebic scored six runs to close the gap to a run, 9-8. The Lions used four hits and two walks to score five runs and then set the Samsons down 1-2-3 in the seventh.

For Finlandia, Torres had five hits with two doubles and a home run, scored four runs and drove in four runs while Caster and senior Daniella Gonzalez had three hits each. In the circle, Caster (5-4) gave up 10 hits, eight runs with five earned, walked one and struck out nine in six innings.

For Gogebic, Kelsie Wiezorek had three hits, a home run and drove in five runs. Cristen Green (0-15) gave up 18 hits, 14 runs with 13 earned, walked two and struck out four in seven innings.

Game 2

FinnU came out swinging in the first inning. Caster doubled down the right field line. Torres reached on an error putting runners at the corners. Aggressive running scored Caster and put Torres at second.

Senior Elijah Marshall moved Torres to third on a single; then she stole second. A ground out advanced Marshall to third and scored Torres. Lopez hit a fielder’s choice that allowed Marshall to score.

Lopez stole second and scored on a double by Gonzalez to make it 4-0. Finlandia would score five runs over the next two innings to put the game away.

For Finlandia, Marshall had three hits and scored three runs while Matthews had three hits and drove in five runs. Caster drew two walks to push her career total to 76, breaking the record of 75 by Denia Bent (2017-20). Coffman (5-4) gave up 11 hits, three runs with two earned, walked five and struck out five in seven innings.

For Gogebic, Green had three hits and in the circle, she (0-16) gave up 14 hits, 11 runs with four earned, walked four and struck out three in seven innings.

Finlandia closes out the home season, Friday, Apr. 23 at McAfee Field against Bay College. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

