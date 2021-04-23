Advertisement

Finlandia sweeps softball doubleheader from Gogebic CC

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Melanie Torres had seven hits as the Finlandia University softball team (10-8) swept Gogebic (0-16) 14-8 and 11-3, Thursday afternoon at Samson Field.

Game 1

In the first inning, senior Harlie Caster singled and stole second.  Torres doubled to push Caster across the plate.  Senior Kyndell Coffman singled to move Torres to third; then stole second.

Senior Cassy Lopez doubled to clear the bases for a 3-0 lead.  Finlandia scored bit-by-bit and took a 9-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.  Gogebic scored six runs to close the gap to a run, 9-8.  The Lions used four hits and two walks to score five runs and then set the Samsons down 1-2-3 in the seventh.

For Finlandia, Torres had five hits with two doubles and a home run, scored four runs and drove in four runs while Caster and senior Daniella Gonzalez had three hits each.  In the circle, Caster (5-4) gave up 10 hits, eight runs with five earned, walked one and struck out nine in six innings.

For Gogebic,  Kelsie Wiezorek had three hits, a home run and drove in five runs.  Cristen Green (0-15) gave up 18 hits, 14 runs with 13 earned, walked two and struck out four in seven innings.

Game 2

FinnU came out swinging in the first inning.  Caster doubled down the right field line.  Torres reached on an error putting runners at the corners.  Aggressive running scored Caster and put Torres at second.

Senior Elijah Marshall moved Torres to third on a single; then she stole second. A ground out advanced Marshall to third and scored Torres.  Lopez hit a fielder’s choice that allowed Marshall to score.

Lopez stole second and scored on a  double by Gonzalez to make it 4-0.  Finlandia would score five runs over the next two innings to put the game away.

For Finlandia, Marshall had three hits and scored three runs while Matthews had three hits and drove in five runs.  Caster drew two walks to push her career total to 76, breaking the record of 75 by Denia Bent (2017-20).  Coffman (5-4) gave up 11 hits, three runs with two earned, walked five and struck out five in seven innings.

For Gogebic,  Green had three hits and in the circle, she (0-16) gave up 14 hits, 11 runs with four earned, walked four and struck out three in seven innings.

Finlandia closes out the home season, Friday, Apr. 23 at McAfee Field against Bay College.  The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire destroyed a building at the Nahma Resort, April 22, 2021.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Nahma Resort building; boil water notice issued
(Gary Allen Jacobs mugshot/File)
Former Upper Michigan priest to serve prison time per plea agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Marquette Branch Prison.
Marquette Branch Prison officer assaulted by inmate Saturday
(Michigan Public Service Commission and Enbridge Energy logos)
MPSC denies bid to revisit public need for existing parts of Line 5, but permits arguments of greenhouse gas emissions; Enbridge responds

Latest News

Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Michigan Tech announces Hockey awards
Too much Doncic Pistons fall to Mavericks
Brewers logo
Brewers complete sweep of Padres