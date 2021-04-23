Advertisement

Ex-Michigan health chief ordered to testify about departure

Robert Gordon previously ordered coronavirus restrictions after the governor lost powers in a court ruling.
Ex-MDHHS director Robert Gordon, as seen during a COVID-19 briefing before his departure.
Ex-MDHHS director Robert Gordon, as seen during a COVID-19 briefing before his departure.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former Michigan health director Robert Gordon will testify next week before a legislative committee about his abrupt departure from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, following the panel’s vote to subpoena him.

Gordon ordered coronavirus restrictions after the governor lost powers in a court ruling.

He resigned in January as director of the state Department of Health and Human Services and received $155,000 in a separation agreement. The reason for his exit is unclear. He quit after signing an order allowing restaurants to reopen for indoor dining.

Amid criticism, the state and Gordon amended the severance deal to remove a confidentiality clause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire destroyed a building at the Nahma Resort, April 22, 2021.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Nahma Resort building; boil water notice issued
(Gary Allen Jacobs mugshot/File)
Former Upper Michigan priest to serve prison time per plea agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home.
Fire destroys Humboldt Township home
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Unlock Michigan hits setback; ready for legal fight

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter...
Sec. Benson files lawsuit to ensure public can provide input on redistricting
FILE. The Marquette County Courthouse.
Sen. McBroom, Rep. Cambensy seek additional circuit court judge in Marquette County
Sen. Stabenow introduces new bill aimed at improving care for Alzheimer’s patients
State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), left, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson...
Elections in Michigan: Senate Oversight Committee, Sec. Benson exchange letters, statements