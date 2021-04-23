Ex-Michigan health chief ordered to testify about departure

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former Michigan health director Robert Gordon will testify next week before a legislative committee about his abrupt departure from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, following the panel’s vote to subpoena him.

Gordon ordered coronavirus restrictions after the governor lost powers in a court ruling.

He resigned in January as director of the state Department of Health and Human Services and received $155,000 in a separation agreement. The reason for his exit is unclear. He quit after signing an order allowing restaurants to reopen for indoor dining.

Amid criticism, the state and Gordon amended the severance deal to remove a confidentiality clause.

