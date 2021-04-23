Ewen-Trout Creek School District cuts the ribbon to new Fab Lab Program

EWEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are starting to look “fab” at Ontonagon County’s Ewen-Trout Creek School District.

After months of waiting, superintendent Dave Radovich and others finally cut the ribbon, officially making the schools’ new Fabrication Lab Program open to students of all grade levels. Despite students already using the room for at least the last three months, Radovich says they are thrilled to get creative.

“They’re just excited to be here,” said Radovich. They want to be here. They’re watching the machines produce a product that they designed, so it is very exciting. Then, when they leave, they have something to take home and show mom and dad.”

Among those at the ceremony was State Representative Greg Markkanen. A former educator himself, the legislator says this project was crucial for the western Upper Peninsula.

“This project was right in the middle of the 110th district of Michigan,” Markkanen said. “It’s very important to set an example and set the tone for future C.T.E. training.”

From laser carving to 3-D printing, Markkanen believes the new Maker Space room will give students on opportunity to go on a path to success.

“It will just give younger students some hands-on project learning experience on machines in a safe environment and a chance to explore some career options,” he stated.

And, speaking of careers, Radovich says the program will allow the young generation to reach the job market during high school and college.

“They’re going to look at something,” he said, “and say, ‘You know what? I know how that was manufactured. I know what goes into that product.’ So they’re going to be consumer aware.”

Radovich says an extension of the Fab Lab Program for plasma cutting will start this fall. Right now, students can spend time in their Maker Space room where they can get innovative and think big.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.